DAVIE, Fla. -- Miami Dolphins leading wide receiver DeVante Parker is expected to play Sunday vs. the New England Patriots despite a minor hamstring strain, a league source told ESPN.

Parker suffered the hamstring injury in the second quarter of last Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and didn't return, but he has practiced throughout this week and has looked good in preparation for the game. He was listed as questionable on the injury report, but barring any pregame surprises the Dolphins should have their top weapon back.

It will be especially important for the Dolphins' offense to have Parker given how hard it's been hit by injuries and COVID-19 over the past two weeks. Tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring) and running back Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) are questionable for Sunday's game, while running back Myles Gaskin will miss the game due to COVID-19.

Parker has made it a top priority to play through pain after being criticized early in his career for being injury-prone. The wideout, who leads the team with 56 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns, is on pace to play 16 games for the second consecutive season.