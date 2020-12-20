Carson Wentz is not interested in being a backup quarterback and would want to move on from the Eagles if the current situation -- with Jalen Hurts starting under center -- continues in Philadelphia, sources connected to the team tell ESPN.

Although the Eagles' quarterback situation remains fluid with three games left this season, Wentz is not pleased with the way events have unfolded in the organization, according to sources.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson has not stated whether the quarterback switch is permanent -- only going so far as to announce Hurts as the starter for Sunday, but player and team sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen last weekend that Hurts will remain the starter this season.

Philadelphia's decision to bench Wentz for Hurts has garnered attention of other teams around the NFL, with some expected to inquire about Wentz's availability in a trade, according to sources.

The Eagles (4-8-1), a longshot to win the NFC East but still in contention, begin their final three-game stretch against the Cardinals on Sunday, when Hurts will make his second straight start in place of Wentz. The rookie led Philadelphia to an upset victory last Sunday over New Orleans, and could make Philadelphia's franchise quarterback decision even more difficult if he continues to play well.

The Eagles selected Hurts with their second-round pick in this year's draft and gradually worked him into their offense, initially using him under center in limited special packages before eventually giving him the fulltime job -- and benching Wentz -- in Week 13 against the Packers.

Hurts played well in Green Bay but was even better last week against New Orleans, passing for 167 yards and a touchdown while running 18 times for 106 yards. He took no sacks and turned the ball over once while becoming the fifth Eagles quarterback to rush for 100 yards in the Super Bowl era.

After initially saying he was unsure who would start Sunday, Pederson announced this past Monday that Hurts would remain the starter against Arizona.

Team sources told ESPN earlier this month that the Eagles intend to keep Wentz despite his season-long struggles and want him be a major part of their team going forward.

But if the Eagles ultimately decide to move on from Wentz, they must make that decision by the second day of the 2021 league year -- sometime in mid-March -- because on the third day of the league year, his $22 million base salary for 2022 becomes fully guaranteed and his 2021 roster bonus of $10 million also is paid out.