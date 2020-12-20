Bart Scott expresses concern that the Chiefs will try to inflict as much damage on Drew Brees as they can. (0:39)

Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, including possibly the biggest game of the regular season as Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visit the Saints, who will be without Michael Thomas, but will have Drew Brees back behind center.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 15 game guide.

Best cosplay

Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins is becoming a regular around these parts, and his Week 15 arrival is one of his best yet: Luffy from the manga "One Piece" (we'll admit we had to look it up).

Best holiday cleats

Not sure if we're more excited about the Grinch-inspired cleats for Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt, or his Lakers starter jacket:

And here are some additional looks at those Grinch cleats:

Best holiday sweater, battery-operated division

Ravens fullback Pat Ricard is definitely in the spirit, with Baltimore making a big push for a playoff berth:

Best holiday sweater, classic division

We're not sure of his thoughts on bears, beets or "Battlestar Galactica," but Colts guard Mark Glowinski is repping everyone's favorite assistant to the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin:

Arrival photos but make them festive. ☃️ pic.twitter.com/YTx8xoBBgX — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 20, 2020

Best holiday hoodie

Not quite the same cache as the ugly sweater (yet), but maybe Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun will start a new trend:

Foye Oluokun with the 🔥 fit. pic.twitter.com/cuF4V4jqUY — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 20, 2020

Your weekly dose of Cam Newton fashion

With the weather in South Florida slightly more temperate than snow-encased Massachusetts, Cam was able to use his whole closet to generate this look:

Via @DSPics, on @PATRIOTSdotCOM, Cam Newton and the Patriots arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for today's game vs. the Dolphins.



Full arrival slideshow: https://t.co/RXQukJLFnX pic.twitter.com/C6CliaA7rY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2020

Best hockey jersey, movie reference division

We can't confirm if Blake Ferguson's house is up to Clark Griswold level, but we'll give him credit for the Blackhawks jersey:

Best hockey jersey, crosstown team division

The Florida Panthers play in Sunrise, but they're still South Florida's team for puck, and Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis rocked his No. 77 Frank Vatrano jersey on the way in to Hard Rock Stadium:

Best homage, MLB division

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Vikings unearthed this beauty, in tribute to Minnesota Twins legend Kirby Puckett:

Best animal print

Derrick Henry is closing in on another title as the NFL's rushing king this season, and went with a big cat theme for Sunday's matchup against the Lions:

Best of the rest