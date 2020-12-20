Titans' Corey Davis goes deep for a 75-yard bomb then jukes Lions cornerback for TD

Derrick Henry is very difficult to tackle. Check out his teammate A.J. Brown giving a tutorial on how to bring down the strong running back. (0:16)

Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Corey Davis gave the Tennessee Titans the answer they needed after the Detroit Lions drove down the field and scored a touchdown to tie the game up in the first quarter.

Ryan Tannehill found Davis on a playaction pass that went 75 yards for a touchdown to make the score 14-7. The Lions had been focused on stopping Derrick Henry so Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith made them pay for.

Davis came open when safety Duron Harmon bit on the run fake and hauled in the pass then worked his way to the end zone. Davis is now 80 yards away from his first career 1,000-yard receiving season.