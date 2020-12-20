        <
        >

          Quez Watkins turns short pass into 32-yard touchdown for Eagles

          5:09 PM ET

          Philadelphia Eagles rookie receiver Quez Watkins made his second career reception count, breaking off a screen pass for a 32-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

          Facing a third-and-20, quarterback Jalen Hurts flipped it out to Watkins, who did a spin move before darting down the left sideline behind a cavalry of blockers.

          Watkins, a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, was part of the "track-team" receiving corps built by general manager Howie Roseman this offseason. He ran a 4.35 40-yard dash at the scouting combine and showed off his speed on the play.

          Watkins entered the game with just one catch for 3 yards.