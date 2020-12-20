        <
        >

          Titans' Derrick Henry just beats down Lions cornerback with a downright disrespectful stiff-arm

          Derrick Henry turned the corner and found Lions cornerback Alexander Myres and threw him down to the ground like a rag doll. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports
          2:00 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
            Close
            • Covered Eagles for USA Today
            • Covered the Ravens for Baltimore Times
            • Played college football at Cheyney University

          NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry continues to make a name for himself with his disrespectful stiff arms that sends defenders flying. Detroit Lions defensive back Alexander Myres was the latest recipient of Henry's stiff arm on Sunday.

          Henry bounced his run to the outside and Myres came to stop him but he went in high which set up the stiff arm perfectly. Henry targeted Myres' helmet and drove him to the ground for a seven-yard gain.

          Even though Myres got stiff armed to the turf, he managed to bring Henry down with him.