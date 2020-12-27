Jaguars' DJ Chark works the sideline on pretty TD catch against Bears

DJ Chark blanketed in coverage? No worries. He'll go get it.

In the first half on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mike Glennon saw that Chark was being covered one-on-one by rookie cornerback Kindle Vildor, a fifth-round rookie who is starting in place of Jaylon Johnson (another rookie), and Glennon lofted a pass toward the end zone.

Chark was able to get a bit of separation and snagged the ball while twisting his body so he could toe-tap both feet in bounds for the touchdown. It was his fifth TD catch of the season

The 20-yard pass and resulting extra point tied the game at 10-10.