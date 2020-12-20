BALTIMORE -- Ravens wide receiver Dez Bryant was officially able to throw up the X for the first time in 1,106 days.

Bryant caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter Sunday, marking the first time he had reached the end zone since Dec. 10, 2017. He immediately celebrated with his signature X, crossing both arms in front of him.

Bryant's touchdown increased Baltimore's lead to 26-0 over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This marked Bryant's first game back since he tested positive for COVID-19 a half hour before his much-anticipated meeting against the Dallas Cowboys.

Bryant, 32, became just the second Pro Bowl wide receiver to return to the NFL after missing two full seasons. He began on the Ravens' practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Nov. 28.

This was his fifth and most memorable catch in his fourth game with Baltimore. On third-and-8 late in the second quarter, Bryant adjusted his route for a scrambling Jackson and dove to his right to make the grab in the end zone.

After scoring, Bryant kept hold of the football as he received high-fives on the sideline. He then received a hug from coach John Harbaugh.