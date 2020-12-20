Carlos Hyde breaks through and takes it to the house for a 50-yard touchdown run. (0:21)

The Seattle Seahawks are headed back to the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 seasons under coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider.

If the current trends hold over the final two weeks of the regular season, they'll take a strong running game with them.

The Seahawks rushed for 181 yards Sunday and held off a late rally by the Washington Football Team to escape FedEx Field with a 20-15 victory. What was shaping up to be their second straight blowout victory ended up coming down to the final possession, with Seattle getting sacks on consecutive plays before an unsuccessful Hail Mary attempt.

Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and quarterback Russell Wilson all topped 50 yards rushing. Hyde scored one of the Seahawks' two touchdowns on a 50-yard run. Rashaad Penny, just activated off the physically unable to perform list, carried only twice for 6 yards.

Wilson's lone touchdown pass was to tight end Jacob Hollister. Wilson finished 18-of-27 for a season-low 121 yards and an interception on a tipped pass.

The Seahawks appeared to catch a break with Alex Smith's injured calf forcing Washington to start backup Dwayne Haskins. They intercepted Haskins twice and held him in check through three quarters until he led touchdown drives on consecutive fourth-quarter possessions to rally Washington from a 20-3 deficit.

The Seahawks got interceptions from cornerbacks Shaquill Griffin and D.J. Reed, who started again on the right side with Quinton Dunbar and Tre Flowers on injured reserve.