The Kansas City Chiefs signed running back Le'Veon Bell earlier this season hoping he could provide some production when starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire needed some rest.

Bell's role could be more than that after Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field with what the Chiefs called injuries to his hip and leg during their 32-29 road victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Coach Andy Reid said in the postgame news conference that X-rays were negative and that it was unclear how much time Edwards-Helaire would miss.

Edwards-Helaire was bent backward while being tackled after a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

"It was an ugly way to get tackled," Bell said.

Bell had his busiest -- and most productive -- game since joining the Chiefs. He carried 15 times for 62 yards and scored a 12-yard touchdown after taking an option pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes had crossed the line of scrimmage before pitching to Bell.

"Knowing Pat, I knew he'd pitch the ball wherever on the field," Bell said. "That play was really a fun play. I don't think I've ever had a play like that. I know in the NFL I've probably never had an easier touchdown."

Bell's game was part of a 179-yard rushing performance by the Chiefs, their best since a Week 6 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs (13-1) might have to lean on Bell if they're to repeat that type of rushing production anytime soon.

"He's been a great addition," Mahomes said. "He's been making plays when he's been in the football game. Obviously we're hoping Clyde gets back quickly, but I think we have good guys in that running back room that will step up and really embrace that role."