Kansas City Chiefs rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered what is thought to be a high ankle sprain and a strained hip during the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the hope is he can return during the postseason, according to the source.

Edwards-Helaire was bent backward while being tackled after a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Le'Veon Bell, signed earlier this year to back up Edwards-Helaire, had his busiest -- and most productive -- game since joining the Chiefs on Sunday. He carried 15 times for 62 yards and scored a 12-yard touchdown after taking an option pitch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.