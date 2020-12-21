Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to continue playing next season and, barring a change of heart, intends to fulfill the terms of a contract that has one season remaining on it after this one, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roethlisberger, 38, has said as much in the past. But after this season, which has taken a physical toll on him, sources around Roethlisberger believe the two-time Super Bowl champion is having too much fun and likes his team too much to walk away from it after the 2020 season.

Unless Roethlisberger has an offseason change of heart that is not expected, his plan would be to return in 2021 for his 18th NFL season.

Roethlisberger missed most of last season because of an elbow injury that required surgery. But the six-time Pro Bowler has been productive in his return this season, passing for 3,292 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first 13 games.

After missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Steelers (11-2) already have secured a postseason spot this year with Roethlisberger back in the fold and can clinch the AFC North title Monday night with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.