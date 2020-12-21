Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton announced on Monday that he is opting out of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl and forgoing his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Bolton is the third-highest-rated inside linebacker available in the upcoming draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Bolton ranks fifth in the SEC with 95 tackles this season. He also had five sacks and defended six passes.

Missouri will play Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Last year Bolton had 107 tackles and was named First-Team All-SEC.