Rex Ryan is disappointed by the Jets' first win because they might have blown their chance at drafting Trevor Lawrence. (1:07)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- As their fans agonized over the quarterback who likely got away, the New York Jets flew through the night, celebrating their first win in 14 tries and not caring at all about draft position or Trevor Lawrence.

On Monday, coach Adam Gase said the mood on the team's red-eye flight from Los Angeles was something he'd never experienced.

"As somebody who has been through a lot of different things in my career, I don't think I've seen a group more excited after a game than what I saw [Sunday] night," said Gase, who won an AFC Championship Game as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator in 2013.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has endured weeks of criticism and speculation about his future, said everyone was "super excited" and "super stoked" after the stunning 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"I know it's a huge relief for a lot of the guys in the locker room to get this win," Darnold said. "It means the world to us. Just a lot of emotions and excitement in the locker room after the game, and, obviously, on the flight back as well."

The Jets might be the happiest 1-13 team in history. It's a small fraternity, of course. They were the ninth team in the Super Bowl era to start 0-13; only five made it to 0-14.

Veteran defensive end Henry Anderson, who admitted that "losing week after week was really getting to me," called it the best regular-season win of his career.

"It was a little different than normal," he said. "I guess that's what happens when you start 0-13 and win your first game in Week 15. That was unlike any win I've ever been a part of afterward."

While the Jets partied, the majority of the fan base was distraught, fearing the franchise has blown its chance to secure a franchise-caliber quarterback.

With the victory, the Jets relinquished the No. 1 draft position, falling to the No. 2 position. They have the same record as the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the Jaguars clinched the tiebreaker, which is based on strength of schedule. The Jaguars have played a significantly weaker schedule than the Jets. So if both teams lose out to finish 1-15, the Jaguars pick first, the Jets second.

In New York, the tabloid newspapers and sports radio hammered the "Same Old Jets" theme, calling it the most costly win in Jets history.

Gase, who likely will be fired after the season, dismissed the outside noise, insisting he was happy for the players and staff. He said CEO Christopher Johnson was happy for everybody in the organization.

"It took a lot longer, obviously, than we wanted it to," Gase said. "Nothing has really gone right this season."