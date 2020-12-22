SEATTLE -- Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he expects veteran tight end Greg Olsen to return for Sunday's NFC West showdown against the Los Angeles Rams and that wide receiver Josh Gordon has a chance to play as well.

The Seahawks added Gordon to their 53-man roster Monday and waived fellow wideout Penny Hart to make room. This is the first week in which Gordon, back from his indefinite suspension, is eligible to practice with the Seahawks and play in a game.

"We've got to get him on the practice field and see what he looks like and all," Carroll said. "He's been working out really hard. I've been able to watch his workouts on video a couple times here to see that he's in really good shape -- he's really big and strong, too. So we're excited to see how he does. We are planning the week like he has a chance to contribute, so we'll see. We'll hold out a good hope and thought and see where it fits."

According to the terms of Gordon's conditional reinstatement on Dec. 3, he was allowed to take part only in meetings, individual workouts and strength and conditioning until this week. The NFL indefinitely suspended Gordon the day after Seattle's Week 15 game last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, effectively making it a one-year ban.

Carroll said he's interested in seeing how Gordon, 29, handles his first week of practice since then.

"Our guys practice at a really high clip," he said. "I'm anxious to see how he fits in. He's a really impressive athlete. He's a big kid and moves so well and so gracefully. I'm anxious to see how he looks quickness-wise with everybody else. Last year, he jumped in and it was immediately obvious that he could compete. I'll be surprised if he's not like that because his workouts have looked so good, but we'll see what happens."

The 35-year-old Olsen has been on injured reserve since tearing the plantar fascia in his left foot in Week 11. He returned to practice last Wednesday and had what Carroll called "a really good week." Carroll said he'll play against the Rams while giving the usual qualifier that he has to make it through the week without any setbacks.

Olsen caught 23 of 35 targets for 224 yards and one touchdown in 10 games before hurting his foot on Nov. 19. He had dealt with similar foot issues in recent seasons.

Olsen, who has a deal to join Fox as a television analyst whenever he retires, vowed that his latest foot injury wouldn't spell the end of his career. He tweeted a photo of himself walking off the field with assistance after being injured and wrote: "I refuse to allow this to be my final moment. I will find a way to finish on my feet!"

The Seahawks would secure the NFC West title by beating the Rams at Lumen Field.

Carroll said wide receiver DK Metcalf, just named to his first Pro Bowl, is doing OK after an awkward landing Sunday against Washington. Running back DeeJay Dallas left that game with what Carroll described as an ankle injury similar to the one that sidelined defensive end L.J. Collier for most of training camp last year, though it's not nearly as severe as Collier's was. Carroll said the Seahawks are hopeful that Dallas, their No. 4 tailback now that Rashaad Penny is back, has to miss only "a few weeks."

Carroll had no update on whether right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) will be back this week. He praised Cedric Ogbuehi for the job he did starting in Shell's absence against Washington, which got only three official QB hits and zero sacks on Russell Wilson.