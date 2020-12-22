THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers suffered a high-ankle sprain in a 23-20 loss to the New York Jets and will be sidelined indefinitely, according to Rams coach Sean McVay.

"He is a war daddy," McVay said Monday. "But he is going to be out for at least the next week or so."

Akers suffered the injury early in the second quarter and went to the sideline with trainers, but returned only minutes later with his left ankle heavily taped. He finished with 63 yards on 15 carries.

His absence will be felt Sunday when the Rams (9-5) play the Seattle Seahawks (10-4) at Lumen Field. A win would earn the Rams a playoff berth and would move them into first place in the NFC West with a game remaining in the regular season.

After playing a complimentary role in a running back committee with Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown most of the season, Akers had recently distinguished himself as a feature back.

In a Week 13 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Akers rushed for 72 yards on 21 carries and the following week, in a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots, he rushed for 171 yards on 29 carries.

A second-round pick from Florida State, McVay said Akers' desire to finish Sunday's game reiterated his thoughts about the rookie's status on the team.

"He gave us a chance," McVay said. "You can see why we have so much confidence in what he's going to be for the future."

Henderson and Brown will take over in Akers' absence.

"They'll both get work, as far as the specifics, we're not really sure," McVay said. "We're just getting into the initial parts of the game plan."

The Rams defeated the Seahawks 23-16 in Week 10.