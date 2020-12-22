After trailing 17-0 at halftime, Tom Brady leads the Buccaneers to a 31-27 win over the Falcons with 390 yards passing and two touchdowns. (1:11)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady got some good news Tuesday: He'll have starting left tackle Donovan Smith back this week against the Detroit Lions.

Smith was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, not due to a positive test, but because he was notified that a family member he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, which forced him to miss Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

According to NFL rules, a player deemed a close contact can return to the team after five days of self-quarantining as long as the player continues to test negative.

In Smith's absence, Brady felt more pressure during a scoreless first half, before Tampa Bay scored 31 points to defeat the Falcons 31-27.

A scare last week due to a false positive in the special-teams room had three specialists -- punter Bradley Pinion, kicker Ryan Succop and long-snapper Zach Triner -- on the reserve/COVID-19 list. All three were able to return in time to face the Falcons.

Starting running back Ronald Jones remains the lone member of the Buccaneers on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Buccaneers can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a victory or tie against the Lions.