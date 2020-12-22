With time running out, C.J. Beathard throws it deep and Kendrick Bourne is able to come down with the catch in traffic for a 49-yard touchdown. (0:31)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Whether or not he wanted to make a change at quarterback, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has no choice but to turn to third stringer C.J. Beathard for Saturday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

That's because Beathard is the only remaining healthy quarterback option on the active roster. Beathard's return to the starting lineup comes almost a year to the day since his brother Clayton was stabbed to death outside of a bar in Nashville.

"To go through what he did last year and then to go right into quarantine and to come right to us with the season, I know it's been a huge challenge for him," Shanahan said. "And I'm excited he's going to get an opportunity this week. I have got as much respect for C.J. as anyone I've ever been with as a person and as a player and it's going to be fun working with him this week."

Shanahan said Tuesday that Nick Mullens is dealing with a right elbow injury that could require Tommy John surgery and will cost him the final two games of the season. Team doctors are awaiting the swelling to go down in Mullens' elbow before determining the severity of the injury and what surgery will be required.

Complicating matters further was Tuesday's news that practice squad quarterback Josh Johnson has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, which means he can't be activated in time for Saturday's game.

And while the Niners opened the 21-day practice window for starter Jimmy Garoppolo to return from the high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve, it's still unlikely that Garoppolo will play in either of the final two games.

"Right now, he's safe to go out to practice, which we're only having a walkthrough today but it will be fun for him to throw the ball around a little bit," Shanahan said. "But we're going to be very safe with him this week. We'll see next week but I'd be very surprised if that changes."

All of which has left Beathard as the only option at the game's most important position. Because of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols which require players to go through a six-day testing period before they can be activated, the Niners can't sign a quarterback off the street, leaving them with only one option.

"The only way we can get a backup in for the game is that we take someone off of someone else's practice squad," Shanahan said. "So, we're in the process of trying to do that now. Hopefully we'll get a backup for the game."

Elsewhere on the injury front, the 49ers are once again dealing with a rash of ailments. Running back Raheem Mostert will not play in the final two weeks as he deals with a reaggravation of the high ankle sprain that has plagued him for most of the season's second half.

Cornerback Richard Sherman is dealing with calf soreness again and is considered day to day, according to Shanahan. Free safety Jimmie Ward (concussion protocol) and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee) were also among those expected not to practice Tuesday. Receiver Deebo Samuel has also officially been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

Tight end George Kittle, meanwhile, does have a chance to return against the Cardinals. Kittle has been out with a fractured foot since Nov. 1 and opened his practice window last week.

Shanahan said Tuesday Kittle has "got a chance this week" and noted that if Kittle makes it through the week without any issues, he plans to play him. Asked why Kittle would play despite the Niners being eliminated from postseason contention, Shanahan said it was a matter of fairness to the locker room.

"Obviously, I don't want to get George hurt or anything like that and that's why we're going to be overly cautious with it and that's why we have been," Shanahan said. "But if someone is 100 percent healthy, I can't look the rest of the team in the eye and tell them they have to play but George doesn't. That's part of having a team and treating people the right way."