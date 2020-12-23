EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Daniel Jones is the New York Giants' quarterback moving forward, coach Joe Judge said Wednesday.

He said he is committed to Jones not just for this week against the Baltimore Ravens or for the remainder of this year, but next year and moving forward as well, despite his struggles and injuries this season.

"Daniel Jones is our quarterback," Judge said when asked if Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in last year's draft who recently has been dealing with hamstring and ankle injuries, was the Giants' guy next year.

The question came up after Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke earlier Wednesday about having an "aha moment" with quarterback Lamar Jackson a few games into the 2018 season.

Judge, the first-year head coach, couldn't recall a single "aha moment" with Jones, but said it was more a compilation of events throughout this difficult season. Jones has thrown just eight touchdown passes and has 14 total turnovers. He's also missed a pair of games because of the injuries.

"To me it's a string of moments watching Daniel work," Judge said. "Watching the respect he has in the locker room. Watching him lead throughout this season. I think he's demonstrated a level of toughness and leadership and knowledge on the field that gives us confidence to put him out there and build with Daniel.

"I'm not going to point to one moment but I can talk about this entire season of, 'This guy has definitely earned my respect.' I kind of made it very hard on him from the beginning in a lot of ways. He hasn't blinked."

Jones started the season slowly but was playing his best football prior to suffering the hamstring injury on Nov. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. That was the Giants' third straight win, and he didn't commit a turnover in any of the three games.

Almost a month later, his future is being somewhat questioned by outsiders. It doesn't appear to be the case from within.

On the bright side for Jones is that Wednesday was the best he's looked since the original injury. The second-year quarterback was moving well at practice and seemed to be taking his normal pre-injury reps. Prior to practice, Judge said they had received "good feedback" from Jones and the trainers.

It made it likely that Jones would be the starter in Sunday's critical game against the Ravens, barring a setback. Judge expected to have an answer by Friday afternoon. Veteran Colt McCoy would start again in his place if Jones isn't able to play.

The Giants (5-9) are one game out of first place in the NFC East entering Sunday's game.