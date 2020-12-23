JuJu Smith-Schuster announces he's done dancing on opposing teams' logos, for the betterment of the team. (1:28)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said he's done dancing on opponents' logos during pregame warm-ups after increased scrutiny to the viral videos over the past two weeks.

Smith-Schuster has danced on opponents' logos, as well as his own, during pregame warmups all season, but he said he's calling it quits because his teammates and coaches were being asked about it.

"For the betterment of myself and my teammates, I'm going to stop dancing on the logos," Smith-Schuster said Wednesday. "For me, honestly, I was dancing when we were undefeated. I was dancing when we lost our three games. I'm not going to change the person who I am.

"I think it's getting to the point where my teammates are being asked this question. Our coach is being asked this question."

Though coach Mike Tomlin previously said he wasn't aware of Smith-Schuster's dances, he talked with the receiver about it this week.

"Honestly, I don't want to be a distraction to anybody," said Smith-Schuster, who added he wasn't paid by TikTok to do the dances. "... If it's getting to the point where you're asking my teammates and coaches, there's no point. Ideally, I'd probably just do everything in-house."

Steelers teammate Joe Haden on Twitter said Smith-Schuster hasn't been a distraction.

"My dawg @TeamJuJu dancing is the LEAST of our problems! Take are Ls like a man a move on! See you Sunday"

Prior to Monday night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Smith-Schuster posted his signature dance on the Bengals' logo before kickoff with the caption: "They told to stop dancing and not be yourself so ..."

In the week leading up to the game, Bengals' safety Vonn Bell said the dances were "disrespectful" and the Bengals defense had to "hit him and let him know where he stands."

Bell delivered a bone-crushing hit to Smith-Schuster in the first quarter and forced a fumble.

"It was a good hit," Smith-Schuster said. "I'll give it to him. The timing, where he was at, where I was at, me catching the football, he made a great hit. I can't knock him for that. He's a great safety."

Smith-Schuster is done dancing -- at least for now -- but his teammates haven't had a problem with Smith-Schuster being himself.

"I think we've got to leave it alone," defensive captain Cam Heyward said. "I think people will talk to him, so be it. We're only talking about it because we're losing. We're giving it headlines because we're losing.

"I'd rather you'd dance over the Super Bowl logo when we're done. We don't need to focus on anything else. JuJu is a heck of a talent and we're very glad to have him. He provides a leadership for that young group at such a young age. So be it. We're in 2020, if you can't dance over a logo? What are we talking about? Man, people can't even go outside right now. We are very appreciative of everybody's talents. Let's get focused on football, let's get back to winning."