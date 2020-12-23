Ryan Clark criticizes Dwayne Haskins for his poor judgment after pictures surfaced of the quarterback at a strip club without a mask. (2:08)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team fined quarterback Dwayne Haskins $40,000 and removed him from the role of team captain three days after he was photographed at an event with strippers while not wearing a mask.

But there's still a chance he'll continue to start for Washington (6-8), which hosts the Carolina Panthers (4-10) on Sunday. Alex Smith did not practice because of his strained right calf, limiting him to playing catch while his teammates stretched.

Haskins apologized to his teammates and was back taking starter reps during practice.