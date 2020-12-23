ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team fined quarterback Dwayne Haskins $40,000 and removed him from the role of team captain three days after he was photographed at an event with strippers while not wearing a mask.
But there's still a chance he'll continue to start for Washington (6-8), which hosts the Carolina Panthers (4-10) on Sunday. Alex Smith did not practice because of his strained right calf, limiting him to playing catch while his teammates stretched.
Haskins apologized to his teammates and was back taking starter reps during practice.
Washington also gave reps to backups Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez, both of whom were active last week with Smith sidelined.
On Sunday, Haskins attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a hotel where strippers were present. It was the second time he violated COVID-19 protocols this season. Earlier this year, he made a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel the night before a game at the New York Giants.
"I know I shouldn't have put my team at risk," Haskins said.
Haskins, who like his teammates has been tested on a daily basis, must practice with a mask and a face mask with a special shield. He will attend meetings via conference call.
Haskins said it was difficult to address the situation publicly.
"When you mess up, you have to be able to admit it," he said. "That's what I had to do."