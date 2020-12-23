CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Barring a turnaround, running back Christian McCaffrey is set to miss his sixth straight game and 12th on the season when the Carolina Panthers face Washington and former coach Ron Rivera on Sunday.

McCaffrey did not practice Wednesday, and coach Matt Rhule said the NFL's highest-paid back is very doubtful.

McCaffrey missed six games with a high ankle sprain, three with a shoulder injury and the past two against Denver and Green Bay with a quad injury suffered during the bye.

Rhule said defensive end Brian Burns (knee) also is "more than likely out'' and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) is very doubtful.