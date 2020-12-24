Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry has been added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Thursday.

Henry, who has 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns this season, is the team's second-leading receiver. He missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday.

Backup Donald Parham, who has five receptions for 75 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games, will start in Henry's place against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The 60 catches are the most in Henry's five seasons with the Chargers, and he was on pace to set a new high for receiving yardage in a season after finishing with 652 yards in 2019.

Lynn also said wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, could be a game-time decision heading into Sunday's game.

Allen leads the team with 100 receptions for 992 yards and eight TDs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.