        <
        >

          New Orleans Saints start fast with 40-yard Alvin Kamara TD

          4:53 PM ET
          • Mike TriplettESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Saints for eight years at New Orleans Times-Picayune
            • Previously covered LSU football, San Francisco 49ers
            • Iowa native and University of Iowa graduate
            Follow on Twitter

          It didn't take long for Alvin Kamara to deliver on Christmas Day.

          The New Orleans Saints running back cruised to a 40-yard touchdown run on the game's opening drive for a quick 7-0 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. And he did it in style with a pair of green-and-red Christmas-themed cleats that may draw a fine from the league.

          Kamara, who scored again in the first quarter, now has 17 touchdowns on the season -- one shy of his career high. And he has already set a career high with yards from scrimmage. Kamara was just named to his fourth Pro Bowl in four years earlier this week.

          The Saints' offensive line deserves credit, too, on a day when both starting guards Andrus Peat and Nick Easton are out with injuries. The line blow open a big hole for Kamara against Minnesota's injury-depleted defense.