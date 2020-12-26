Joe Burrow tweets out a video of him walking during rehabilitation of his torn ACL and MCL. (0:23)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow sent out a 12-second video that gave reason for optimism at the end of 2020.

Burrow posted a short video to Twitter on Friday that showed him walking. It's the first time Burrow has been seen publicly taking steps since he underwent successful reconstructive knee surgery on Dec. 2.

The video was released four days after Cincinnati defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time since 2015.

"Good week for the Bengals," Burrow wrote in the tweet that accompanied the video.

Good week for the Bengals pic.twitter.com/yaph1zscod — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) December 25, 2020

Burrow suffered a season-ending knee injury on Nov. 22 in a loss at Washington. Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee and also suffered partial tears to his meniscus and posterior cruciate ligament, sources told ESPN. The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles, who also did similar procedures with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa.

In an interview with ESPN's Adam Schefter on The Adam Schefter Podcast on Dec. 14, ElAttrache said Burrow is among those on track to return in time for the 2021 season.

Burrow was the top overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft after winning the Heisman Trophy and the College Football Playoff National Championship game at LSU. Burrow started 10 games in his rookie season and completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards and 13 touchdowns with five interceptions.