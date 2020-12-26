NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles tendon during Friday's 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings and will miss the rest of the season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Alexander, 26, was just traded to the Saints by the San Francisco 49ers in early November and was immediately thrust into a key role. He had 27 tackles, two fumble recoveries and four pass defenses in seven games with the Saints before suffering the injury in the third quarter Friday.

The Saints, who entered Week 16 with the NFL's No. 3 defense in yards allowed, will likely turn back to their original starter, Alex Anzalone, among others, to fill the void.

The Saints (11-4) clinched their fourth straight NFC South title Friday.

Alexander, who began his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has two years remaining on the four-year, $54 million contract he signed with San Francisco in 2019. However, only $2 million of his remaining salary and bonuses are guaranteed for injury, according to figures from ESPN's Roster Management System.

Alexander, who was originally drafted by Tampa Bay out of LSU in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, made the Pro Bowl in 2017. He has started a total of 66 games. However, he has also battled some injuries in recent years, including a torn pectoral last season and a sprained ankle earlier this year.