EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens after missing last week's game with ankle and hamstring injuries, a source told ESPN.

Jones, who was listed as questionable for the game, passed all the checkpoints this week at practice. Coach Joe Judge was looking to see if Jones could protect himself on the field and have some of the mobility that allowed him to be a running threat prior to the injury.

Judge had said earlier in the week that Jones was "on track" to start.

The Giants (5-9) are still in the NFC East race, one game back of the Washington Football Team with two remaining.

Colt McCoy filled in twice in the previous four weeks for Jones. The Giants split those games, winning in Seattle and losing at home to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. The Giants scored 24 points in the two games combined.

The Giants have been adamant about Jones being their quarterback the remainder of this season and beyond, when he's healthy. He suffered the hamstring injury last month and the ankle injury in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago.

Jones said this week he's "feeling better." He took a majority of the first-team reps even though he was listed as a limited participant in practice most of the week.

Jones, 23, had been playing the best football of his young career prior to the injuries. The Giants are going to need a big performance against a Ravens team that has scored at least 34 points in each of its past three games.

New York has topped 30 points once this season.

Jones' second season has been up and down. He has thrown just eight touchdown passes and has 14 turnovers. The No. 6 overall pick from 2019 had two games with at least four touchdown passes and no interceptions his rookie season.

This week was the best Jones has looked since the injuries. He was moving well at practice and appeared capable of running, if necessary.

Jones' mobility has been a big part of his game this season. He is second on the Giants with 403 rushing yards.

"I was encouraged with how he moved [Wednesday]," Judge said earlier this week. "I was really encouraged. I think some of the moves we made last week with him, although it was kind of hard for him to kind of sit out on it with the double injuries, but I think that helped resolve some of those issues.

"All the feedback we've gotten medically is that he's continued to improve and he's at lesser risk of being injured, and that's really the things we're looking for right there as far as positive news."

While Jones is set to return, outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (calf) needs more time. Fackrell's 21-day window to return from injured reserve was activated earlier this week. Running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) also isn't expected to be activated.

Linebacker Blake Martinez (ankle) and cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) are expected to play after being listed as questionable.