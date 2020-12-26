Marcus Spears likes Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' defense to be the difference, while Keyshawn Johnson says the Cowboys are playing better now and have home-field advantage. (1:09)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles are activating receiver wide receiver DeSean Jackson off injured reserve in anticipation he'll play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jackson, 34, hasn't played since Week 7, when he suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants. He returned to practice this week after the Eagles activated his 21-day return window Tuesday.

"He's getting close. We activated it for that reason," coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. "It's the first time he's been able to do any kind of football activity with the team, more football maneuvers, running routes and blocking and things of that nature."

NFL Network first reported that Jackson was being activated.

Jackson had 13 catches for 155 yards in four games before getting hurt. He has played in seven games total over the past two seasons.