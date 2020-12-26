INDIANAPOLIS -- The Colts will be without their two starting offensive tackles for Sunday's game at Pittsburgh.

Starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to an ankle injury, the team announced. Starting right tackle Braden Smith was ruled out Friday after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Colts coach Frank Reich would not divulge who would start at right tackle Friday. Now the Colts have to figure out who will start at both tackles against a Pittsburgh defense that has an NFL-high 47 sacks this season.

There's a possibility that the Colts could slide All-Pro right guard Quenton Nelson to left tackle. Nelson played a few snaps at left tackle against Las Vegas two weeks ago. Other options at both tackle positions include Chaz Green, Will Holden and J'Marcus Webb. Webb and guard Jake Eldrenkamp were added to the active roster from the practice squad Saturday as COVID-19 replacements

"We've gone through all the scenarios with Chaz, Will Holden and all the other combinations that we have," Reich said Friday. "We have a plan A, B and C depending on how things shake out on Sunday. It is already all planned out. We will just have to see how it plays out for Sunday."

The Colts, winners of five of their last six games, are tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South with a 10-4 record. The Titans currently own the tiebreaker because of a better division record.