Buccaneers start fast with 33-yard TD from Tom Brady to Rob Gronkowski

Forget the slow starts that have eluded Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

With a playoff bid on the line Saturday, Brady hit Rob Gronkowski on a fade route for a 33-yard touchdown on the opening possession -- the pair's 96th all-time touchdown connection. It was the first time the Bucs had scored a touchdown on the opening drive since Week 4.

It marked Brady's 33rd touchdown pass for the Bucs this season, tying Jameis Winston's franchise single- season record set last year.

Brady later connected with Mike Evans on a 27-yard score for the Bucs' single-season record of 34.