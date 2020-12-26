The Cleveland Browns are delaying their flight to New Jersey to conduct contact tracing after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns are scheduled to play the New York Jets at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.

Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week after coming into contact with an individual outside the organization who tested positive. Wills, however, was not the player to test positive, according to a league source, and could still return against the Jets if he continues to test negative.

The Browns could clinch their first playoff berth in 18 years on Sunday with a victory, and losses by either Miami, Baltimore or Indianapolis.