DETROIT -- Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford hopped to the locker room, unable to put pressure on his right foot/ankle after suffering an injury in the first quarter against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

He was later ruled out.

Stafford, who had already been battling rib and right thumb injuries, hurt his right ankle on his first series when he collided with Tampa linebacker Devin White.

Trainers surrounded Stafford on the sideline after he left the field. After a retaping, Stafford stood up and tried to put weight on the ankle. He sat back down and moments later popped back up and hopped about 30 yards to the entrance to the Detroit locker room.

Stafford was ruled out of the game during halftime. He completed 2 of 3 passes for 17 yards before leaving the game.

Chase Daniel, whom the Lions signed in the offseason after Stafford missed the final eight games of last season, entered in Stafford's place. The Lions also have David Blough active as quarterback. The Lions, with Daniel at quarterback, trailed Tampa Bay 34-0 at half.

Lions starting center Joe Dahl is also out with a back injury.

This was already a day when Detroit was without interim head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin and three position coaches due to COVID-19 close-contact regulations. The Lions are also without two starting offensive linemen -- Frank Ragnow and Tyrell Crosby -- and their top receiver, Kenny Golladay, on offense.