FRISCO, Texas -- After missing the first game of his career due to injury last weekend, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play Sunday against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, a source told ESPN.

Elliott was listed as questionable after going through three limited practices this week, but he said he felt he was on track to compete after taking some work in team drills during Wednesday's practice. Elliott suffered a calf bruise in the Cowboys' loss to the Baltimore Ravens but managed to play five days later against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 13.

He was prepared to play against the San Francisco 49ers last weekend until he felt his calf "tugging" at him in the final practice. He went through a shortened pregame warm-up last Sunday and it was determined it would be best if he sat.

Tony Pollard replaced Elliott and had 69 yards rushing and touchdown runs of 1 and 40 yards versus the Niners. Pollard also led the Cowboys with six catches for 63 yards in their 41-33 victory.

Elliott is on pace to finish with fewer than 1,000 yards for the first time when he has played a full season. He ended up with 983 yards in 2017, when he missed six games because of suspension. He needs 168 yards rushing in the final two games to reach 1,000 yards, but this season has been a struggle. He is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry, has lost a career-high five fumbles and has just one 100-yard rushing game.

Despite the 5-9 record, the Cowboys have a chance to make the playoffs. They need to win their final two games, against the Eagles and New York Giants, and have the Washington Football Team lose its final two games to the Carolina Panthers and Eagles.