TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals star quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a leg injury in the final seconds of the Cardinals' 20-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

Murray was hurt on a hit by 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett after throwing a pass that fell incomplete to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on fourth-and-6 with 20 seconds left in the game.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that Murray injured his leg and was being examined. Murray did not meet with reporters postgame.

Murray was down for a few moments before limping off. He was attended to by a team trainer on the sideline and was seen grimacing in pain.

Murray, 23, finished Saturday's game with 247 passing yards and an interception, completing 31 of 50 attempts. He threw a career-high 27 attempts in the first half. He also ran for 75 yards on eight carries.

With the loss, Arizona's playoff hopes are out of its control. The Cardinals (8-7) need the Chicago Bears to lose Sunday to the Jacksonville Jaguars or the Bears (7-7) will supplant Arizona as the seventh and final seed in the NFC playoffs heading into the final weekend of the season. The Cardinals are scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17 and the Bears to host the Green Bay Packers.