Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is expected to play Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Falcons despite a hamstring injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs will monitor Hill, the source said, adding that they will be smart with him during the game. He is listed as questionable after missing practice Wednesday and being limited Thursday and Friday.

Hill, 26, was named to his fifth straight Pro Bowl earlier this week. He has 83 catches for 1,211 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns.

The Chiefs, who have the NFL's best record at 13-1, can clinch the AFC's home-field advantage with a win or tie against the Falcons.