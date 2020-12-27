Washington Football Team is sitting leading wide receiver Terry McLaurin against the visiting Carolina Panthers on Sunday because of an ankle injury. However, running back Antonio Gibson is expected to play after missing two games with a lingering turf toe injury, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Gibson suffered the toe injury in the first quarter of Week 14's 23-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers and missed games against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 and Seattle Seahawks in Week 16. He was a limited participant in practice Friday and was questionable on the final injury report.

Gibson, a rookie, leads Washington with 659 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. In the two games before his injury, he rushed for a combined 204 yards and four touchdowns as he developed more patience for a position he played only part time in college.

McLaurin has turned into one of the NFL's top young wide receivers after transforming himself from a third-round draft pick projected to play special teams. He has played every game this season, recording 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.