The Broncos will bring back head coach Vic Fangio in 2021, league sources told ESPN, squashing any speculation about whether Denver would consider a coaching change after a fourth straight losing season.

The Broncos (5-9) enter Sunday tied for last place in the AFC West. Their opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, also have speculation surrounding the future of their head coach, Anthony Lynn.

The Broncos recognize the importance of stability and believe in Fangio, according to sources. They know how he operates, respect his approach and believe he was dealt a difficult hand this season between the Broncos' early-season injuries -- including star pass-rusher Von Miller and top wide receiver Courtland Sutton -- and other challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including playing a game without any experienced NFL quarterbacks on the roster.

There also are long-term questions about the clouded Broncos' ownership situation, which is marked by a family dispute that doesn't appear close to being settled.

Fangio, 62, signed a four-year contract with a fifth-year option when the Broncos hired him in January 2019. A longtime defensive assistant before landing his first head-coaching job with Denver, Fangio is 12-18 entering Sunday's game in Los Angeles.