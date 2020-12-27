Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will receive head-coaching interviews and is expected to be a favorite to land a head-coaching job.

But despite less fanfare, Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka also is coveted and expected to be in the mix for a head-coaching job, league sources tell ESPN.

By the time the NFL's hiring cycle for head coaches is complete, it's possible that the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs could have their offensive coaching staff completely raided, losing a minimum of two prized assistant coaches, not to mention any of their assistants they potentially could bring with them.

Bieniemy has been on teams' radars in recent years, but, very quietly, so has Kafka, who is only 33 years old and is expected to land a head-coaching job at some point.

Kafka spent parts of six seasons in the NFL as a backup or practice-squad quarterback before working as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, his alma mater, in 2016. He has worked with the Chiefs since 2017 and was promoted to passing game coordinator this past March.