At least two NFL teams have reached out to Urban Meyer about coaching job (0:40)

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season continues Sunday, headlined by a critical AFC showdown in Pittsburgh between the Steelers and the Colts.

While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

Best space-western-inspired shirt

Trystan Castillo and the Ravens know that a win over the Giants on Sunday will bring a new hope for a playoff slot. This is the way.

Best personalized mask

In the era of COVID-19, we've seen some excellent masks on NFL players as they arrive for work. On his way to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill shows off a simple, sharp design -- a black mask emblazoned with "Cheetah Life" in gold:

Best birthday party

With a Dec. 27 birthday, Nick Chubb will get to suit up for football games as part of the annual festivities every once in a while, depending on the length of his career and the NFL schedule makers. Week 16 of 2020 is one such day, as he turns 25:

Best of the rest

We're ready for work 💼 pic.twitter.com/ACzsgwJnTn — New York Giants (@Giants) December 27, 2020