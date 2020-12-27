SEATTLE -- Veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison tweeted Sunday that it's "time to move on" from the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL Network reported that Harrison asked for his release after learning he'd be inactive for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks plan to grant Harrison his release, the report stated.

A Twitter user replied to the NFL Network tweet and wrote "don't leave," tagging Harrison. He replied with his reasoning for wanting out.

"Didn't want to but it's time to," Harrison tweeted. "I came here to help and I've done that and now it's time to move on. I came back this year to play and that's all I want. Team is back healthy and playing really well.. [It's] my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks!"

The Seahawks signed Harrison, who is 32, to their practice squad on Oct. 7 after he decided to play in 2020. He didn't make his Seattle debut until Nov. 15 against the Rams. The 6-5, 350-pound player had to work himself back into football shape and then head to wait for an opening in Seattle's defensive tackle rotation, which he got when Bryan Mone injured his ankle.

Harrison, a first-team All-Pro in 2016, was credited with nine tackles and a forced fumble in six games with Seattle. He averaged 23 defensive snaps per game, per Pro Football Reference, while playing behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

The Seahawks activated Mone off injured reserve Saturday. Harrison wished Mone and several other teammates good luck against the Rams on Twitter. The Seahawks would be NFC West champions for the first time since 2016 with a win.

Harrison's contract includes a $1.05 million base salary, per ESPN's Roster Management System. That amount prorated over six games equals roughly $370,588.