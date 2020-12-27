Hayden Hurst gives Falcons early lead after Chiefs get cute on fourth down

The Atlanta Falcons scored first against the Kansas City Chiefs with less than four minutes left in the first half when Matt Ryan completed a 5-yard shovel pass to tight end Hayden Hurst.

The touchdown came two plays after Ryan hit Calvin Ridley for a 54-yard gain to get into the red zone, where the Falcons have mostly struggled this season.

98 YARD DRIVE TO THE 🏡!



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2020

Hurst's touchdown was set up after a Keanu Neal interception at the Falcons' 2-yard line, after the Chiefs tried a trick play in which wide receiver Sammy Watkins attempted to throw a pass to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

KEKE with the INT 😱



— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2020

According to ESPN Stats & Information, The Chiefs are now 0-of-2 with an interception when targeting Mahomes this season.

The Chiefs did tie the game 7-7 just before the half when Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for a 4-yard touchdown.