Colts' Philip Rivers ties Dan Marino with 420 TD passes on 42-yarder to Zach Pascal

The Indianapolis Colts' Philip Rivers has never been the most mobile quarterback. That's OK. Sometimes you just have to do enough to act like you are, and that's what Rivers did on his first touchdown pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Heinz Field.

The Steelers brought a blitz up the middle late in the second quarter, when Rivers stepped to his left, took a couple of steps up in the pocket and found receiver Zach Pascal for a 42-yard touchdown pass. Rivers got hit by two Steelers defenders in giving the Colts a 21-7 lead.

The touchdown pass was the 420th of Rivers' career, which tied Dan Marino for fifth on the NFL's all-time touchdown list.