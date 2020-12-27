As Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson celebrated in the end zone during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, Eagles center Jason Kelce was heard yelling, "Welcome back!"

Indeed.

Playing for the first time since Week 7 because of an ankle injury, Jackson hauled in a long pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts and did the rest with his legs en route to an 81-yard touchdown.

Jackson now has 25 career touchdowns of 60-plus yards, the most in NFL history.

Jackson broke loose down the right side, high-stepped out of an Chidobe Awuzie tackle attempt before doing a somersault into the end zone.

It was his fifth receiving TD of 80-plus yards. That's tied for the most in NFL history with Jerry Rice, Lance Alworth, Bob Hayes and Derrick Alexander, according to ESPN Stats & Information.