After trailing 24-7 in the third quarter, Ben Roethlisberger throws three touchdown passes and the defense gets a couple of late stops, giving the Steelers the win and the AFC North title. (2:06)

Big Ben, Steelers defense come up big in comeback win over Colts (2:06)

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is almost over, and it has provided a lot of answers to our questions on which teams would make the playoffs, and what seeds they would occupy.

But, much remains to be determined, as can be seen by reading our latest updates to the NFL playoff picture.

In the AFC, the Chiefs are in (and have clinched the No. 1 seed), as are the division champion Bills and Steelers. With the Titans-Packers game underway, the AFC South title remains up for grabs, as do the wild cards, with four clubs looking land one of three.

Over in the NFC, the Packers, Saints and Seahawks have all clinched their respective divisions, while the Buccaneers have secured a wild card. Three of four NFC East teams remain in play for the division title, with three others vying for the remaining two wild cards.

Here are the clinching scenarios for each team to make the postseason:

Race for the NFC wild-card spots

Rams clinch with win OR Bears loss.

Bears clinch with win OR Cardinals loss.

Cardinals clinch with win.

Race for NFC home-field advantage

Packers clinch with:

Win vs. Bears OR Win vs. Titans plus Seattle loss OR New Orleans loss plus Seattle loss

Saints clinch with:

Win plus Green Bay loses last two games OR Win plus Green Bay loss vs. Bears plus Seattle win.

Seahawks clinch with:

Win plus New Orleans loss plus Green Bay loss vs. Bears

Race for the NFC East Division title

Washington Football Team clinches with win.

Cowboys clinch with win plus WFT loss.

Giants clinch with win plus WFT loss.

AFC clinching scenarios for Week 17 (plus Week 16 Sunday Night Football)