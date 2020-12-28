Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is almost over, and it has provided a lot of answers to our questions on which teams would make the playoffs, and what seeds they would occupy.
But, much remains to be determined, as can be seen by reading our latest updates to the NFL playoff picture.
In the AFC, the Chiefs are in (and have clinched the No. 1 seed), as are the division champion Bills and Steelers. With the Titans-Packers game underway, the AFC South title remains up for grabs, as do the wild cards, with four clubs looking land one of three.
Over in the NFC, the Packers, Saints and Seahawks have all clinched their respective divisions, while the Buccaneers have secured a wild card. Three of four NFC East teams remain in play for the division title, with three others vying for the remaining two wild cards.
Here are the clinching scenarios for each team to make the postseason:
Race for the NFC wild-card spots
Rams clinch with win OR Bears loss.
Bears clinch with win OR Cardinals loss.
Cardinals clinch with win.
Race for NFC home-field advantage
Packers clinch with:
Win vs. Bears OR
Win vs. Titans plus Seattle loss OR
New Orleans loss plus Seattle loss
Saints clinch with:
Win plus Green Bay loses last two games OR
Win plus Green Bay loss vs. Bears plus Seattle win.
Seahawks clinch with:
Win plus New Orleans loss plus Green Bay loss vs. Bears
Race for the NFC East Division title
Washington Football Team clinches with win.
Cowboys clinch with win plus WFT loss.
Giants clinch with win plus WFT loss.
AFC clinching scenarios for Week 17 (plus Week 16 Sunday Night Football)
Titans: Win one of last two games OR Baltimore loss OR Indianapolis loss OR Miami loss.
Dolphins: Win OR Baltimore loss OR Cleveland loss OR Indianapolis loss.
Ravens: Win OR Cleveland loss OR Indianapolis loss
Browns: Win OR Indianapolis loss OR Tennessee loses last two games plus Baltimore win plus Indianapolis win plus Miami win
Colts: Win AND one of the following: Tennessee loses last two games/Baltimore loss/Cleveland loss/Miami loss