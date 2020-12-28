The Washington Football Team released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday.

"This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward," Washington coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

Haskins, whom Washington selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft, was benched in the fourth quarter Sunday after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

He started for a second straight week in place of the injured Alex Smith despite being fined $40,000 and losing his role as a captain for violating COVID-19 protocols when he was photographed last week without a mask while attending his girlfriend's birthday party.

Earlier Monday, Rivera said that Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Haskins in Sunday's game, would start in Sunday night's season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles if Smith remains sidelined with a right calf injury.