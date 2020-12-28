        <
          'Learn from this and bounce back': NFL world reacts to Washington's release of QB Dwayne Haskins

          Washington releases Dwayne Haskins (1:34)

          Jeff Saturday reacts to Washington's decision to release QB Dwayne Haskins. (1:34)

          2:19 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Soon after news that the Washington Football Team had released quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Monday, current and former NFL players, media members and even a former NFL team executive took to social media to offer everything from encouraging words to general surprise to hindsight from the 2019 NFL draft first-round pick.

          Haskins was benched in the fourth quarter in Sunday's Week 16 game after throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble in a 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

          Washington coach Ron Rivera said Monday that Taylor Heinicke, who replaced Haskins in Sunday's game, would start in the team's regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles if Alex Smith remains sidelined with a right calf injury.

