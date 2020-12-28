Kyler Murray walks off the field under his own power after being slammed to the ground in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the 49ers. (0:47)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was vague when giving an update on Kyler Murray's leg injury on Monday but was optimistic that the quarterback will be able to play in Sunday's win-or-go-home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"We'll see how he feels this week," Kingsbury said. "I'm hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does."

All Kingsbury would say is that Murray suffered a lower-leg injury after he went down in the final seconds of a loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday; he didn't give any more details.

With six days until Murray would have to play, there's time for his leg to rest, heal and be evaluated, but Kingsbury won't force it.

"We'll see how he feels," Kingsbury said. "We're not going to put him out there if he can't play at a high level and doesn't feel safe to play, but we'll just have to see how he progresses."

Murray was injured in Week 16 last season in Seattle and was limited in what he was able to do in the season finale, also against the Rams. If Murray's leg injury is a factor Sunday, it could reduce his mobility. He's second in rushing among quarterbacks with 816 yards and is tied for the league lead among quarterbacks with 11 rushing touchdowns.

But Kingsbury is comfortable with Murray being limited in one dimension of his game, if needed.

"I think if that's how he's got to play, if he's got to adjust his style, he can definitely play from the pocket," Kingsbury said, "and try to lead us in that way."