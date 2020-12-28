THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be short-handed in the backfield Sunday when they play the Arizona Cardinals with a playoff berth at stake.

Running back Darrell Henderson suffered a high ankle sprain in the third quarter of Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN. NFL Network first reported the severity of Henderson's injury.

Rams rookie running back Cam Akers also is nursing a high ankle sprain, suffered in Week 15, that kept him inactive against the Seahawks and has his availability against the Cardinals in question.

For the Rams (9-6) to clinch a playoff spot, they must defeat the Cardinals (8-7) at SoFi Stadium or the Green Bay Packers (12-3) must win at the Chicago Bears (8-7).

Uncertainty also remains about quarterback Jared Goff's availability after he dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand late in the third quarter against the Seahawks. Sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Rams fear Goff broke his thumb.

Goff is meeting Monday with Dr. Steven Shin, who treated Drew Brees last year for his thumb injury, a source told Schefter. Goff will need thumb surgery at some point; the question is when to get it. His status for Sunday remains uncertain.

If Goff is unable to play, backup John Wolford would be expected to make his first appearance in an NFL game.

Veteran running back Malcolm Brown, who has been used mostly in pass protection and goal-line situations this season, could be the only experienced back available. Brown has rushed for 399 yards and five touchdowns on 98 carries this season.

The Rams also have rookie backs Xavier Jones and Raymond Calais on the roster. Both have contributed on special teams this season.

Rams coach Sean McVay is expected to address the injury situations during his regularly scheduled news conference Monday evening.