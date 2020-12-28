Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill to Patrick Mahomes: You got Mossed

Tim Hasselbeck explains how he isn't concerned that the Chiefs are playing in close games, emphasizing that all that matters is they are winning. (0:57)

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes came up short on a trick play midway through Sunday's second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, and on Monday receiver Tyreek Hill was ready to let his quarterback know about it on social media.

On a fourth-and-1 play, a throwback pass to Mahomes from receiver Sammy Watkins was intercepted near the goal line after the Falcons' Keanu Neal climbed well above Mahomes to snare the ball.

The Falcons then proceeded to march 98 yards for the first touchdown of the day in what ended up being a tight 17-14 Chiefs victory.

On Monday, Mahomes lamented his not-so-successful NFL career as a receiver on social media and Hill was quick to respond with a nod to Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

You got mossed 😂😂 https://t.co/N1OOQgwlnD — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 28, 2020

KEKE with the INT 😱



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/YDYZ7wPpLX — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 27, 2020

ESPN Stats & Information research confirmed on Sunday that the Chiefs are now 0-for-2 with an interception when targeting Mahomes this season.