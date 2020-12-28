SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have waived veteran defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison at his request.

The team announced the move Monday, one day after Harrison was a healthy scratch for Seattle's NFC West-clinching win over the Los Angeles Rams.

"He's decided to stop playing," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 ESPN Seattle. "He's done playing. I talked to him this morning. He's in good spirits and all of that. He's really grateful for the opportunity in playing here and he did really well by us, but he just he's done."

Done with the Seahawks, at least. Harrison tweeted Monday that "the plan" is to play for another team this year if he "can work out the logistics of it," though he added that he's not interested in being claimed off waivers.

Harrison indicated on Twitter that his decision was related to his role in Seattle, though his tweets and Carroll's comments suggest an amicable parting.

In one tweet, Harrison thanked the Seahawks and his teammates, writing that he wishes it didn't have to end but that "it's time for both of us to move on." In another, he wrote that he didn't want to take snaps away from a young player "who deserves to be out there." He also requested that media members ask him any questions about his situation as opposed to players and coaches, who "have to remain focused."

"What's next for me? I'm not sure," Harrison tweeted. "I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything. They are my 1st priority. I'd like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it's tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I'll keep y'all posted!"

Harrison is subject to waivers. The move leaves the Seahawks with an open roster spot.

"So I don't know what'll happen with any other club, but I know he's got a big family, he's got a bunch of kids, seven kids, to corral and take care of and it's a very trying time and challenging," Carroll told the radio station. "He's going to try to just get them back home and get them safe. He was awesome to have around. We loved him and sorry to see him go, but we've got to keep going."

The Seahawks signed Harrison, 32, to their practice squad Oct. 7 after he decided to play in 2020. He didn't make his Seattle debut until Nov. 15 against the Rams. The 6-foot-5, 350-pound player had to work himself back into football shape and then had to wait for an opening in Seattle's defensive tackle rotation, which he got when Bryan Mone injured his ankle.

Harrison, a first-team All-Pro in 2016, was credited with nine tackles and a forced fumble in six games with Seattle. He averaged 23 defensive snaps per game, according to Pro Football Reference, while playing behind starters Jarran Reed and Poona Ford.

The Seahawks activated Mone off injured reserve Saturday. He played 26 defensive snaps against the Rams. Before the game, Harrison wished Mone and several other teammates good luck against the Rams via Twitter.

Harrison's contract with Seattle included a $1.05 million base salary. That prorated to roughly $370,588 over six games.